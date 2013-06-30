French Open - Konta suffers painful Brexit from Paris
PARIS Johanna Konta suffered a painful personal Brexit at the French Open on Tuesday, sliding out 1-6 7-6(2) 6-4 at the hands of Hsieh Su-Wei in the opening round of the claycourt grand slam.
SILVERSTONE, England British Grand Prix winner Nico Rosberg breathed a sigh of relief on Sunday after Formula One stewards decided not to punish him for an alleged flag infringement that might have cost him the victory.
The German reported to them after the race with a team representative but was seen sprinting down the paddock afterwards, television crews in close pursuit, with a smile on his face.
A spokesman for the governing FIA said later that Rosberg had been reprimanded for failing to slow for yellow flags through turns three to five.
Rosberg, who celebrated his second win of the season, finished the chaotic race 0.7 seconds ahead of Red Bull's Australian Mark Webber.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John Mehaffey)
PARIS Johanna Konta suffered a painful personal Brexit at the French Open on Tuesday, sliding out 1-6 7-6(2) 6-4 at the hands of Hsieh Su-Wei in the opening round of the claycourt grand slam.
MADRID Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said on Tuesday he will not be swayed by popular opinion in his selection dilemma over whether to play Gareth Bale or Isco in the Champions League final against Juventus on Saturday.