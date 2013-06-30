Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany celebrates after winning the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Race circuit, central England, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

SILVERSTONE, England British Grand Prix winner Nico Rosberg breathed a sigh of relief on Sunday after Formula One stewards decided not to punish him for an alleged flag infringement that might have cost him the victory.

The German reported to them after the race with a team representative but was seen sprinting down the paddock afterwards, television crews in close pursuit, with a smile on his face.

A spokesman for the governing FIA said later that Rosberg had been reprimanded for failing to slow for yellow flags through turns three to five.

Rosberg, who celebrated his second win of the season, finished the chaotic race 0.7 seconds ahead of Red Bull's Australian Mark Webber.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John Mehaffey)