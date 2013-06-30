SILVERSTONE, England, June 30 British Grand Prix winner Nico Rosberg was summoned to the stewards on Sunday for the Mercedes driver's apparent failure to slow for yellow warning flags during the race.

Stewards asked the German to report to them with a team representative.

Rosberg, who celebrated his second win of the season, finished the chaotic race 0.7 seconds ahead of Red Bull's Australian Mark Webber. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)