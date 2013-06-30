Motor racing-One F1 comeback is enough for Button
MONACO, May 29 Formula One may have seen the last of Jenson Button following the 2009 world champion's Monaco Grand Prix comeback as stand-in for McLaren race regular Fernando Alonso.
SILVERSTONE, England, June 30 British Grand Prix winner Nico Rosberg was summoned to the stewards on Sunday for the Mercedes driver's apparent failure to slow for yellow warning flags during the race.
Stewards asked the German to report to them with a team representative.
Rosberg, who celebrated his second win of the season, finished the chaotic race 0.7 seconds ahead of Red Bull's Australian Mark Webber. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)
MONACO, May 29 Once-dominant Mercedes are now the underdogs in the Formula One title race, team boss Toto Wolff said after rivals Ferrari took a resounding one-two in Monaco on Sunday.