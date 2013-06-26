Force India Formula One driver Adrian Sutil of Germany drives during the qualifying session of the Canadian F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

LONDON British driver James Rossiter will drive for Force India in first Friday practice at this week's British Grand Prix to help him with simulator work, the Formula One team said on Wednesday.

They said the 29-year-old would drive Adrian Sutil's car, weather permitting, to gain more experience and help ensure the team's factory simulator remained as close to the real car as possible.

"The main reason for driving the car is to help progress the team's simulator programme, which I've been working on for almost 12 months," he said in a statement.

"I drove the car during winter testing in February, but it's valuable to have another opportunity to experience the real car and make sure it's in harmony with the simulator."

His debut at a grand prix weekend will mean five British drivers on track at their home race on Friday morning.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)