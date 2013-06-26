UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
LONDON, June 26 British driver James Rossiter will drive for Force India in first Friday practice at this week's British Grand Prix to help him with simulator work, the Formula One team said on Wednesday.
They said the 29-year-old would drive Adrian Sutil's car, weather permitting, to gain more experience and help ensure the team's factory simulator remained as close to the real car as possible.
"The main reason for driving the car is to help progress the team's simulator programme, which I've been working on for almost 12 months," he said in a statement.
"I drove the car during winter testing in February, but it's valuable to have another opportunity to experience the real car and make sure it's in harmony with the simulator."
His debut at a grand prix weekend will mean five British drivers on track at their home race on Friday morning. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)