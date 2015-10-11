SOCHI, Russia Oct 11 Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz was passed fit to race for Toro Rosso in Sunday's Russian Grand Prix, a day after he crashed heavily and ended up in hospital.

The governing FIA said that the 21-year-old, whose father and namesake was twice world rally champion, had been examined at the circuit medical centre at the Olympic Park circuit.

"Following this examination, the driver has been declared fit to race," the statement said.

Sainz had been listed already at the back of the provisional starting grid, next to the McLaren of compatriot Fernando Alonso, after Toro Rosso sought permission from the stewards on Saturday for him to take part.

The Spaniard was released from hospital on Saturday evening after escaping serious injury in a crash that raised safety concerns after his car ended up with the linked plastic Tecpro barriers piled on top of it.

"My back and my neck are just a bit sore from the accident, but I'm totally ready," he had said after leaving hospital. (Editing by Patrick Johnston)