NUERBURGRING, Germany The Sauber Formula One team - one of the smallest in the paddock and without a main title sponsor - are working on a solution to their financial problems, driver Nico Hulkenberg said on Thursday.

Problems at Sauber were highlighted last week when McLaren announced that the Swiss outfit's chief designer Matt Morris would be leaving to join the more high-profile British team as engineering director.

"I think it's a difficult situation," the German driver told a news conference ahead of his home grand prix.

"She (team principal Monisha Kaltenborn) and the team management are trying to work on a solution. She's assured me she's working on that and there's not much more I can say," he added, refusing to deny allegations he has not been fully paid.

Sauber have had to soldier on as an independent team after BMW pulled out as partners and from F1 completely at the end of 2009.

Owner Peter Sauber has gradually stepped back from the day-to-day running of the team, leaving Kaltenborn in charge as the only female principal in the sport.

They have never won a grand prix as an independent team having joined F1 in 1993, with BMW-Sauber only taking the chequered flag once in 2008 in Canada with Robert Kubica.

Financial problems during the global economic crisis have dominated F1 in recent years with the HRT team disappearing before this season.

(Editing by Alison Wildey)