SILVERSTONE, England, July 8 Japanese driver
Kamui Kobayashi apologised to his Sauber mechanics on Sunday
after knocking over three of them when he misjudged a pit stop
during the British Formula One Grand Prix.
Two needed treatment at the circuit's medical centre, one
for an injured thumb and the other for cuts and bruises. The
third suffered a bruised foot and was treated in the team's
garage.
"Of course I had to push hard for points, but without doubt
I braked too late in the pit lane," Kobayashi said.
"The front wheels locked, I couldn't control the car, and
this is how I overshot the pit box. I am terribly sorry this
happened, and I hope the three mechanics I hit get well soon."
Swiss team Sauber suffered a miserable afternoon.
Kobayashi finished out of the points in 11th place, while
Mexican team mate Sergio Perez had to retire after clashing with
Williams driver Pastor Maldonado.
(Reporting by Keith Weir)