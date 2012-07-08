SILVERSTONE, England, July 8 Japanese driver Kamui Kobayashi apologised to his Sauber mechanics on Sunday after knocking over three of them when he misjudged a pit stop during the British Formula One Grand Prix.

Two needed treatment at the circuit's medical centre, one for an injured thumb and the other for cuts and bruises. The third suffered a bruised foot and was treated in the team's garage.

"Of course I had to push hard for points, but without doubt I braked too late in the pit lane," Kobayashi said.

"The front wheels locked, I couldn't control the car, and this is how I overshot the pit box. I am terribly sorry this happened, and I hope the three mechanics I hit get well soon."

Swiss team Sauber suffered a miserable afternoon.

Kobayashi finished out of the points in 11th place, while Mexican team mate Sergio Perez had to retire after clashing with Williams driver Pastor Maldonado. (Reporting by Keith Weir)