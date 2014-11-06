SAO PAULO Nov 5 Williams test driver Felipe Nasr is to join Sauber as one of their two main drivers next year, the Formula One team has said.

The 22-year-old Brazilian joins fellow new recruit Marcus Ericsson at the Swiss-based team after they said earlier this month the Caterham driver would be joining them next year.

The moves throw into doubt the F1 futures of current Sauber drivers Mexico's Esteban Gutierrez and Germany's Adrian Sutil.

"We have been following Felipe's career path for some time now, and he fully deserves his position in Formula One having had a very successful career in junior categories," team principal Monisha Kaltenborn said in a statement.

"We are happy that he will be driving for our team next year. This means that Brazil will have one more young and talented driver in the sport."

Nasr, who is second in the GP2 series, in which he has four wins this season, said he was proud to make the step up to Formula One.

"This is an unforgettable moment that I owe to all of those who have supported me," he said in the statement.

"Today the dream has come true." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Writing by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Frank Pingue)