Nov 21 Either Germany's Sebastian Vettel or Spain's Fernando Alonso will become a triple Formula One champion on Sunday. The following scenarios detail what each man needs to do to win.

* Red Bull's Vettel is 13 points ahead of Alonso, so the 25-year-old need finish only fourth to be champion even if the Ferrari driver wins.

* Vettel can be champion before the race is finished if Alonso crashes out or retires at any point.

* Vettel has won five races so far this season to Alonso's three, which means any tie on points will hand the title to the German on race wins.

* Alonso must score at least 14 points if he is to be champion, which means he has to finish on the podium even if Vettel draws a blank.

VETTEL

Wins if he finishes in top four.

Will be champion if he finishes seventh or higher and Alonso does not win.

Ninth place will do if Alonso is no higher than third.

ALONSO

Must finish on the podium to have a chance. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tom Pilcher)