MANAMA Michael Schumacher will have a five-place penalty on the starting grid for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix after an unscheduled gearbox change, his Mercedes team said on Sunday.

The 43-year-old German, who retired from the previous Chinese Grand Prix after starting on the front row, qualified only 17th on Saturday after a problem with his rear wing system and drops to 22nd.

Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado also has a five place penalty for a similar gearbox change on his Williams. He should start next to Schumacher.

