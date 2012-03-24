SEPANG, Malaysia, March 24 Michael Schumacher qualified in the top three for the first time since his return to Formula One but the seven-times world champion still believes a win in the Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday is out of reach.

The 43-year-old, in the third and potentially final year of his comeback with Mercedes, is yet to stand on the podium let alone take a 92nd race win since getting back in a car in 2010.

"I don't think we need to right now think about winning races, that's a bit too optimistic. But in general terms I think it's obvious that we've done a good improvement with the car," he told reporters.

Mercedes, who struggled in the past two years, have set competitive lap times in this season's testing and the sniff of success seems to have re-ignited the fire in the German's belly.

The man who holds the record for most pole positions has more often than not been outqualified by younger team mate Nico Rosberg but in the two qualifying sessions this season, Schumacher has held the upper hand.

"Naturally you'd rather be further forward than I am but quite honestly from where we have come I think it's quite an achievement to be third," he added.

"Who would have thought that last year?"

Despite another strong showing in qualifying at the first race in Australia last weekend, Schumacher bowed out after 10 laps with a gearbox problem.

He reckoned that had he finished the race, fifth would have been the best result he would have come away with despite running as high as third.

Schumacher, though, believes he has found a better set up for Sunday's race around the sweltering Sepang circuit where Rosberg qualified eighth.

"I have no regrets, just feeling good about it, particularly knowing that we have chosen a car that should work much better in the race," he said.

"That's the situation I hope will pay off tomorrow."

