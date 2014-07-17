Motor racing-Nice names a street after late F1 driver Bianchi
NICE, France, Jan 23 The late French Formula One driver Jules Bianchi now has a street named after him following a ceremony in his home city of Nice on Monday.
HOCKENHEIM, Germany, July 17 Michael Schumacher's wife Corinna has thanked fans of the Formula One great for their support through the dark days of his fight for life after a skiing accident and offered hope for his future recovery.
"The German Grand Prix gives me the perfect opportunity to cordially thank you all for the good wishes and positive energies you keep sending to Michael," she said in a message published in the programme for Sunday's race.
"I have to say your sympathies blew us all away. Good to know that together we made it through the hardest time.
"Now we are facing a phase which will presumably take a long time. We trust that - as for so many years in F1 - time will be Michael's ally in the fight."
Seven times world champion Schumacher, the most successful Formula One driver in the history of the sport, won his home race four times.
The German suffered severe head injuries when he slammed against a rock in a ski accident in the French Alps last December.
The 45-year-old is currently in hospital in Lausanne, near his Swiss home, after spending months in a coma. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)
NICE, France, Jan 23 The late French Formula One driver Jules Bianchi now has a street named after him following a ceremony in his home city of Nice on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 British-based M-Sport can hope to challenge for victory at every world championship rally this season after Sebastien Ogier's weekend win in Monte Carlo, according to team boss Malcolm Wilson.
LONDON, Jan 23 Administrators for the Manor Formula One team say talks with interested parties have intensified but a firm financial commitment has yet to be secured as a deadline looms.