By Alan Baldwin
| MANAMA, April 19
security procedures on Thursday after petrol bombs were thrown
near a car taking staff back to their hotel from the Bahrain
Grand Prix circuit.
The team said two staff, one a data engineer and the other a
radio contractor, had decided to return home to Britain after
the incident but there was no question of pulling out of a race
that local rights activists want cancelled.
Although only one petrol bomb was mentioned by a team
spokesman, sources indicated there may have been several more
that landed on the highway to Manama on Wednesday evening during
clashes in a nearby village between anti-government protestors
and police.
The protestors have threatened "days of rage" to coincide
with the race, the fourth round of the 20-race season, while
organisers have ignored calls to cancel a grand prix scrapped
last year due to violent demonstrations during the Arab Spring.
Force India deputy team principal Bob Fernley said he had
met local race organisers, police advisor John Yates and Formula
One supremo Bernie Ecclestone's right-hand man Pasquale
Lattuneddu.
"We just want to make sure the right precautions are being
taken," said Fernley, who was accompanied by team sporting
director Andy Stevenson.
"We know there are going to be protests, we know there are
going to be elements to it, but to make sure everything is
minimised from a team point of view."
Fernley said the Silverstone-based team, part-owned by
Indian aviation and beer tycoon Vijay Mallya, understood the two
staff's reasons for wanting to pull out and respected their
decision.
He said some British parliamentarians had requested they
pull out of the race but government advice was still that it was
safe to travel to Bahrain and contractual agreements with the
governing body and promoter had to be respected.
"We obviously expect a few more protests in the next few
days, so now what we want is for them (team members) to travel
as close as possible together," he explained.
"We, as a team, have engaged security here just to give our
guys extra comfort and reassurance that we care about them,
which as a team is our first priority. So we are co-ordinating
our security with the circuit security.
"We don't want our guys getting into a position or a place
where they shouldn't be, so we re-route accordingly."
Measures included putting trackers in cars in case they lost
their way and not wearing team uniform between the track and
hotel in Manama, where the streets have been largely quiet by
day before evening protests.
Some teams have also taken to removing parking passes from
windscreens, putting them instead on plastic sheets that can be
hidden away from the track, so that the cars cannot be
identified as race traffic.
"We have security people liaising with the authorities and
if anything flares up we get to know about it quickly and we can
take appropriate action," said Fernley.
"When we go back at night I will go back to their hotel with
the last crew member to make sure they have all got back safely
before I go back to mine.
"Our concern is absolutely making sure they are all okay.
It's sensible things, nothing outrageous, untoward or sinister,
just being sensible."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)