Bopanna and Dabrowski win French Open mixed doubles
PARIS Gabriela Dabrowski on Thursday became the first Canadian woman to win a mixed doubles Grand Slam title, with victory at Roland Garros.
Infostrada Sports - Provisional Formula One driver and constructor standings after the Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo on Sunday.
Drivers Points
1. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 76
2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull 73
3. Mark Webber (Australia) Red Bull 73
4. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 63
5. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes GP 59
6. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Renault 51
7. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 45
8. Romain Grosjean (France) Renault 35
9. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams 29
10. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber 22
11. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India 21
12. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber 19
13. Bruno Senna (Brazil) Williams 15
14. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 10
15. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India 7
16. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso 4
17. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso 2
18. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes GP 2
19. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Team Lotus 0
20. Timo Glock (Germany) Marussia 0
21. Charles Pic (France) Marussia 0
22. Narain Karthikeyan (India) HRT 0
23. Vitaly Petrov (Russia) Team Lotus 0
24. Pedro de la Rosa (Spain) HRT 0
Constructors Points 1. RedBull - Renault 146 2. McLaren - Mercedes 108 3. Ferrari 86 4. Lotus - Renault 86 5. Mercedes 61 6. Williams - Renault 44 7. Sauber - Ferrari 41 8. Force India - Mercedes 28 9. Toro Rosso - Ferrari 6 10. Marussia - Cosworth 0 11. Caterham - Renault 0 12. HRT - Cosworth 0
PARIS Ripping a screaming forehand straight through the tennis textbook, Latvian Jelena Ostapenko blazed into the French Open final with a 7-6(4) 3-6 6-3 win over Swiss Timea Bacsinszky in a battle of the birthday girls on Thursday.