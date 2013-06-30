Motor racing-One F1 comeback is enough for Button
MONACO, May 29 Formula One may have seen the last of Jenson Button following the 2009 world champion's Monaco Grand Prix comeback as stand-in for McLaren race regular Fernando Alonso.
June 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Driver and constructor standings after the Formula One British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull 132 2. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 111 3. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus 98 4. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 89 5. Mark Webber (Australia) Red Bull 87 6. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 82 7. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 57 8. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India 36 9. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus 26 10. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 25 11. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India 23 12. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso 13 13. Sergio Perez (Mexico) McLaren 12 14. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso 11 15. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Sauber 6 16. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams 0 17. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams 0 18. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber 0 19. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia 0 20. Charles Pic (France) Caterham 0 21. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia 0 22. Giedo van der Garde (Netherlands) Caterham 0 Constructors Points 1. RedBull - Renault 219 2. Mercedes 171 3. Ferrari 168 4. Lotus - Renault 124 5. Force India - Mercedes 59 6. McLaren 37 7. Toro Rosso - Ferrari 24 8. Sauber - Ferrari 6 9. Williams - Renault 0 10. Marussia - Cosworth 0 11. Caterham - Renault 0
MONACO, May 29 Once-dominant Mercedes are now the underdogs in the Formula One title race, team boss Toto Wolff said after rivals Ferrari took a resounding one-two in Monaco on Sunday.