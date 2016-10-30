Motor racing-Red Bull 'a bit in no-man's land', says Horner
LONDON, May 19 Red Bull are "a bit in no-mans land" until they get a Renault engine upgrade that could transform their Formula One season, according to team principal Christian Horner.
Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Driver and Constructor Standings after the Formula One GP Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 349 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 330 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 239 4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 192 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 178 6. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull 175 7. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India 85 8. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams 85 9. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India 60 10. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 52 11. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams 51 12. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso 38 13. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas 29 14. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso 25 15. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 21 16. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 7 17. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1 18. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor 1 19. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 1 20. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas 0 21. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber 0 22. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber 0 23. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor 0 24. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor 0 Constructors Points 1. Mercedes 679 2. Red Bull - TAG Heuer 422 3. Ferrari 370 4. Force India - Mercedes 145 5. Williams-Mercedes 136 6. McLaren 74 7. Toro Rosso - Ferrari 55 8. Haas - Ferrari 29 9. Renault 8 10. Manor - Mercedes 1 11. Sauber - Ferrari 0
LONDON, May 19 Former Williams head of aerodynamics Jason Somerville is joining Formula One's new motorsport managing director Ross Brawn as the sport recruits more experts to advise on future technical regulations.