Motor racing- New Zealand's Scott Dixon wins Indy 500 pole
May 21 New Zealand's Scott Dixon won the pole for next week's Indy 500 when he posted the fastest average speed in a nine-car shootout at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.
Oct 31 (Gracenote) - Driver and Constructor Standings after the Formula One GP Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 349 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 330 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 242 4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 187 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 178 6. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull 177 7. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India 85 8. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams 85 9. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India 60 10. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 52 11. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams 51 12. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso 38 13. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas 29 14. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso 25 15. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 21 16. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 7 17. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1 18. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor 1 19. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 1 20. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas 0 21. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber 0 22. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber 0 23. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor 0 24. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor 0 Constructors Points 1. Mercedes 679 2. Red Bull - TAG Heuer 427 3. Ferrari 365 4. Force India - Mercedes 145 5. Williams-Mercedes 136 6. McLaren 74 7. Toro Rosso - Ferrari 55 8. Haas - Ferrari 29 9. Renault 8 10. Manor - Mercedes 1 11. Sauber - Ferrari 0
May 21 (Gracenote) - Constructor Standings after the Rally of Portugal on Sunday Constructors Points 1. M-Sport World Rally Team 199 2. Hyundai Motorsport 173 3. Toyota Gazoo Racing 113 4. Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 85