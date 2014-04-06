BRIEF-Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after arrest in London- TV channels
* Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after being arrested by London police - ET Now citing Mallya Counsel
April 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Driver and constructor standings after the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 61 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 50 3. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India 28 4. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 26 5. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 23 6. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull 23 7. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) McLaren 20 8. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams 18 9. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India 16 10. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 12 11. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams 12 12. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 7 13. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso 4 14. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso 3 15. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus 0 16. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Sauber 0 17. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber 0 18. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia 0 19. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Caterham 0 20. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus 0 20. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Caterham 0 22. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia 0 Constructors Points 1. Mercedes 111 2. Force India - Mercedes 44 3. McLaren 43 4. RedBull - Renault 35 5. Ferrari 33 6. Williams-Mercedes 30 7. Toro Rosso - Renault 7 8. Lotus - Renault 0 9. Sauber - Ferrari 0 10. Marussia - Ferrari 0 11. Caterham - Renault 0
* London Metropolitan police says Vijay Mallya arrested on behalf of Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud