UPDATE 2-Motorcycling-Former MotoGP champion Hayden dies after cycling accident
* American was hit by a car on Italy's Adriatic coast (Adds Superbike and MotoGP statements)
July 10 (Gracenote) - Driver and Constructor Standings after the Formula One British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 168 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 167 3. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 106 4. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 100 5. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 98 6. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull 90 7. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams 54 8. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India 47 9. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams 38 10. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas 28 11. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India 26 12. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso 26 13. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso 23 14. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 18 15. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 13 16. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 6 17. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor 1 18. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 1 19. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas 0 20. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 0 21. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber 0 22. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber 0 23. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor 0 Constructors Points 1. Mercedes 335 2. Ferrari 204 3. Red Bull - TAG Heuer 198 4. Williams-Mercedes 92 5. Force India - Mercedes 73 6. Toro Rosso - Ferrari 41 7. McLaren 32 8. Haas - Ferrari 28 9. Renault 6 10. Manor - Mercedes 1 11. Sauber - Ferrari 0
* American was hit by a car on Italy's Adriatic coast (Adds Superbike and MotoGP statements)
May 22 Just hours after winning pole for the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, New Zealand's Scott Dixon was robbed at gunpoint by two men while buying fast food at a drive-thru restaurant, his Chip Ganassi Racing team said.