June 11 (Gracenote) - Driver and Constructor Standings after the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 141 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 129 3. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 93 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 73 5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 67 6. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull 45 7. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India 44 8. Esteban Ocon (France) Force India 27 9. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso 25 10. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams 20 11. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Renault 18 12. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas 10 13. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Haas 5 14. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Sauber 4 15. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso 4 16. Lance Stroll (Canada) Williams 2 17. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 0 18. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber 0 19. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 0 20. Antonio Giovinazzi (Italy) Sauber 0 21. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 0 Constructors Points 1. Mercedes 222 2. Ferrari 214 3. Red Bull - TAG Heuer 112 4. Force India - Mercedes 71 5. Toro Rosso - Renault 29 6. Williams-Mercedes 22 7. Renault 18 8. Haas - Ferrari 15 9. Sauber - Ferrari 4 10. McLaren 0