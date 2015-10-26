Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Spanish Grand Prix
May 10 Statistics for Sunday's Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya (Round five of 20 races):
Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Driver and Constructor Standings after the Formula One United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 327 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 251 3. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 247 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 123 5. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams 111 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams 109 7. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Red Bull 76 8. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 74 9. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India 64 10. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso 45 11. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus 44 12. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India 38 13. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber 27 14. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus 26 15. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso 18 16. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 16 17. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 11 18. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber 9 19. Roberto Merhi (Spain) Marussia 0 20. Alexander Rossi (U.S.) Marussia 0 21. Will Stevens (Britain) Marussia 0 Constructors Points 1. Mercedes 574 2. Ferrari 374 3. Williams-Mercedes 220 4. RedBull - Renault 150 5. Force India - Mercedes 102 6. Lotus - Mercedes 70 7. Toro Rosso - Renault 63 8. Sauber - Ferrari 36 9. McLaren 27 10. Marussia - Ferrari 0
May 10 Statistics for Sunday's Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya (Round five of 20 races):
LONDON, May 8 Formula One champions Mercedes have no "magic bullets" to solve the problems that slowed Lewis Hamilton in Russia last month, but they are focusing on finding a solution, team boss Toto Wolff said on Monday.