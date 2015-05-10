May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Driver and constructor standings after the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 111 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 91 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 80 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 52 5. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams 42 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams 39 7. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 25 8. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus 16 9. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber 14 10. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso 8 11. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso 6 12. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India 6 13. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India 5 14. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber 5 15. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Red Bull 5 16. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 0 17. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 0 18. Roberto Merhi (Spain) Marussia 0 19. Will Stevens (Britain) Marussia 0 20. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus 0 Constructors Points 1. Mercedes 202 2. Ferrari 132 3. Williams-Mercedes 81 4. RedBull - Renault 30 5. Sauber - Ferrari 19 6. Lotus - Mercedes 16 7. Toro Rosso - Renault 14 8. Force India - Mercedes 11 9. McLaren 0 10. Marussia - Ferrari 0