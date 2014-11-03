Motor racing-Earnhardt Jr. to retire at end of NASCAR season
April 25 (The Sports xchange) - Dale Earnhardt Jr. plans to retire from the NASCAR Monster Cup series at the end of the 2017 season.
Nov 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Driver and constructor standings after the Formula One United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 316 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 292 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 214 4. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams 155 5. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull 149 6. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 149 7. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 94 8. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams 83 9. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India 76 10. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) McLaren 53 11. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India 47 12. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 47 13. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso 22 14. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus 8 15. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso 8 16. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus 2 17. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia 2 18. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Sauber 0 19. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Caterham 0 20. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber 0 21. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia 0 22. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Caterham 0 Constructors Points 1. Mercedes 608 2. RedBull - Renault 363 3. Williams-Mercedes 238 4. Ferrari 196 5. McLaren 147 6. Force India - Mercedes 123 7. Toro Rosso - Renault 30 8. Lotus - Renault 10 9. Marussia - Ferrari 2 10. Sauber - Ferrari 0 11. Caterham - Renault 0
LEEDS, Alabama, April 23 Double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso sees next month's Indianapolis 500 as a bigger challenge than the Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race as he seeks to win motorsport's famed 'Triple Crown'.