Motor racing-Todt to stand for third term as FIA president
BARCELONA, May 12 Jean Todt is to stand this year for a third term as president of Formula One's governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA).
July 31 (Gracenote) - Driver and Constructor Standings after the Formula One German Grand Prix at Hockenheimring on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 217 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 198 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 133 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 122 5. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 120 6. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull 115 7. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams 58 8. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India 48 9. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams 38 10. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India 33 11. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso 30 12. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas 28 13. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 24 14. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso 23 15. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 17 16. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 6 17. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor 1 18. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 1 19. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas 0 20. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 0 21. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber 0 22. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber 0 23. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor 0 Constructors Points 1. Mercedes 415 2. Red Bull - TAG Heuer 256 3. Ferrari 242 4. Williams-Mercedes 96 5. Force India - Mercedes 81 6. Toro Rosso - Ferrari 45 7. McLaren 42 8. Haas - Ferrari 28 9. Renault 6 10. Manor - Mercedes 1 11. Sauber - Ferrari 0
BARCELONA, May 12 Fernando Alonso spent more time on the tennis court than driving his ailing McLaren on Friday, with his tilt at the Indy 500 looking ever more inviting after another dark day on the Formula One racetrack.