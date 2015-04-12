April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Driver and constructor standings after the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 68 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 55 3. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 51 4. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams 30 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 24 6. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams 18 7. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber 14 8. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 11 9. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus 6 10. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India 6 11. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso 6 12. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso 6 13. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber 5 14. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Red Bull 2 15. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India 1 16. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 0 17. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 0 18. Roberto Merhi (Spain) Marussia 0 19. Will Stevens (Britain) Marussia 0 Constructors Points 1. Mercedes 119 2. Ferrari 79 3. Williams-Mercedes 48 4. Sauber - Ferrari 19 5. RedBull - Renault 13 6. Toro Rosso - Renault 12 7. Force India - Mercedes 7 8. Lotus - Mercedes 6 9. McLaren 0 10. Marussia - Ferrari 0