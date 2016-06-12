Motor racing-Todt to stand for third term as FIA president
BARCELONA, May 12 Jean Todt is to stand this year for a third term as president of Formula One's governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA).
June 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Driver and Constructor Standings after the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 116 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 107 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 78 4. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 72 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 69 6. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull 50 7. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams 44 8. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams 37 9. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India 24 10. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso 22 11. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas 22 12. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 18 13. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India 18 14. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso 18 15. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 6 16. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 5 17. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 1 18. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas 0 19. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 0 20. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber 0 21. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor 0 22. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber 0 23. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor 0 Constructors Points 1. Mercedes 223 2. Ferrari 147 3. Red Bull - TAG Heuer 130 4. Williams-Mercedes 81 5. Force India - Mercedes 42 6. Toro Rosso - Ferrari 32 7. McLaren 24 8. Haas - Ferrari 22 9. Renault 6 10. Sauber - Ferrari 0 11. Manor - Mercedes 0
BARCELONA, May 12 Jean Todt is to stand this year for a third term as president of Formula One's governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA).
BARCELONA, May 12 Fernando Alonso spent more time on the tennis court than driving his ailing McLaren on Friday, with his tilt at the Indy 500 looking ever more inviting after another dark day on the Formula One racetrack.