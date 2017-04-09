Motor racing-Raikkonen ends the long wait for pole
MONACO, May 27 Kimi Raikkonen rolled back the years, all nine of them, on Saturday with pole position for Ferrari at the Monaco Grand Prix.
April 9 (Gracenote) - Driver and Constructor Standings after the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 43 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 43 3. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull 25 4. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 23 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 22 6. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 12 7. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso 10 8. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams 8 9. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India 8 10. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Haas 4 11. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso 2 12. Esteban Ocon (France) Force India 2 13. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Renault 0 14. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas 0 15. Antonio Giovinazzi (Italy) Sauber 0 16. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 0 16. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 0 18. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber 0 Constructors Points 1. Mercedes 66 2. Ferrari 65 3. Red Bull - TAG Heuer 37 4. Toro Rosso - Renault 12 5. Force India - Mercedes 10 6. Williams-Mercedes 8 7. Haas - Ferrari 4 8. Renault 0 9. Sauber - Ferrari 0 10. McLaren 0
MONACO, May 27 Kimi Raikkonen rolled back the years, all nine of them, on Saturday with pole position for Ferrari at the Monaco Grand Prix.
MONACO, May 27 Ferrari veteran Kimi Raikkonen rolled back the years and upstaged his championship-leading team mate Sebastian Vettel to take pole position at the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday.