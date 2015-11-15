Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Spanish Grand Prix
May 10 Statistics for Sunday's Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya (Round five of 20 races):
Nov 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Driver and Constructor Standings after the Formula One Brazilian Grand Prix at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 363 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 297 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 266 4. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams 136 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 135 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams 117 7. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Red Bull 94 8. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 84 9. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India 68 10. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India 52 11. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus 49 12. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso 49 13. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber 27 14. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus 27 15. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso 18 16. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 16 17. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 11 18. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber 9 19. Roberto Merhi (Spain) Marussia 0 20. Alexander Rossi (U.S.) Marussia 0 21. Will Stevens (Britain) Marussia 0 Constructors Points 1. Mercedes 660 2. Ferrari 401 3. Williams-Mercedes 253 4. RedBull - Renault 178 5. Force India - Mercedes 120 6. Lotus - Mercedes 76 7. Toro Rosso - Renault 67 8. Sauber - Ferrari 36 9. McLaren 27 10. Marussia - Ferrari 0
LONDON, May 8 Formula One champions Mercedes have no "magic bullets" to solve the problems that slowed Lewis Hamilton in Russia last month, but they are focusing on finding a solution, team boss Toto Wolff said on Monday.