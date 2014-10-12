BRIEF-Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after arrest in London- TV channels
* Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after being arrested by London police - ET Now citing Mallya Counsel
Oct 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Driver and constructor standings after the Formula One GP Russia at Sochi International Street Circuit on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 291 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 274 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 199 4. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams 145 5. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull 143 6. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 141 7. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 94 8. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India 76 9. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams 71 10. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) McLaren 49 11. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India 47 12. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 47 13. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso 21 14. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus 8 15. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso 8 16. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia 2 17. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Sauber 0 18. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Caterham 0 19. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus 0 20. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber 0 21. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia 0 22. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Caterham 0 Constructors Points 1. Mercedes 565 2. RedBull - Renault 342 3. Williams-Mercedes 216 4. Ferrari 188 5. McLaren 143 6. Force India - Mercedes 123 7. Toro Rosso - Renault 29 8. Lotus - Renault 8 9. Marussia - Ferrari 2 10. Sauber - Ferrari 0 11. Caterham - Renault 0
* London Metropolitan police says Vijay Mallya arrested on behalf of Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud