UPDATE 2-Motorcycling-Former MotoGP champion Hayden dies after cycling accident
* American was hit by a car on Italy's Adriatic coast (Adds Superbike and MotoGP statements)
Oct 24 (Gracenote) - Driver and Constructor Standings after the Formula One United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 331 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 305 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 227 4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 177 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 170 6. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull 165 7. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India 84 8. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams 81 9. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India 54 10. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 52 11. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams 49 12. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso 38 13. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas 29 14. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso 25 15. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 21 16. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 7 17. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1 18. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor 1 19. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 1 20. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas 0 21. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber 0 22. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber 0 23. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor 0 24. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor 0 Constructors Points 1. Mercedes 636 2. Red Bull - TAG Heuer 400 3. Ferrari 347 4. Force India - Mercedes 138 5. Williams-Mercedes 130 6. McLaren 74 7. Toro Rosso - Ferrari 55 8. Haas - Ferrari 29 9. Renault 8 10. Manor - Mercedes 1 11. Sauber - Ferrari 0
* American was hit by a car on Italy's Adriatic coast (Adds Superbike and MotoGP statements)
May 22 Just hours after winning pole for the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, New Zealand's Scott Dixon was robbed at gunpoint by two men while buying fast food at a drive-thru restaurant, his Chip Ganassi Racing team said.