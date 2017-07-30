UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Formula One driver and constructor standings

July 30 (Gracenote) - Driver and Constructor Standings after the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at Hungaroring on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 202 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 188 3. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 169 4. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 117 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 116 6. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull 67 7. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India 56 8. Esteban Ocon (France) Force India 45 9. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso 35 10. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Renault 26 11. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams 23 12. Lance Stroll (Canada) Williams 18 13. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas 18 14. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Haas 11 15. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 10 16. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Sauber 5 17. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso 4 18. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 1 19. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 0 20. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber 0 21. Antonio Giovinazzi (Italy) Sauber 0 Constructors Points 1. Mercedes 357 2. Ferrari 318 3. Red Bull - TAG Heuer 184 4. Force India - Mercedes 101 5. Williams-Mercedes 41 6. Toro Rosso - Renault 39 7. Haas - Ferrari 29 8. Renault 26 9. McLaren 11 10. Sauber - Ferrari 5