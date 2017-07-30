FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Formula One driver and constructor standings
July 30, 2017 / 2:11 PM / in a day

UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Formula One driver and constructor standings

2 Min Read

    July 30 (Gracenote) - Driver and Constructor Standings after the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at Hungaroring on Sunday 
    Drivers                               Points 
1.  Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari    202    
2.  Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes     188    
3.  Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes    169    
4.  Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 117    
5.  Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari      116    
6.  Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull 67     
7.  Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India     56     
8.  Esteban Ocon (France) Force India     45     
9.  Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso    35     
10. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Renault    26     
11. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams        23     
12. Lance Stroll (Canada) Williams        18     
13. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas         18     
14. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Haas        11     
15. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren       10     
16. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Sauber      5      
17. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso      4      
18. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren   1      
19. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault       0      
20. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber       0      
21. Antonio Giovinazzi (Italy) Sauber     0      
    Constructors           Points 
1.  Mercedes               357    
2.  Ferrari                318    
3.  Red Bull - TAG Heuer   184    
4.  Force India - Mercedes 101    
5.  Williams-Mercedes      41     
6.  Toro Rosso - Renault   39     
7.  Haas - Ferrari         29     
8.  Renault                26     
9.  McLaren                11     
10. Sauber - Ferrari       5

