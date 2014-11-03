(Changes Lotus and Toro Rosso points after penalties applied) Nov 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Driver and constructor standings after the Formula One United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 316 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 292 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 214 4. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams 155 5. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull 149 6. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 149 7. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 94 8. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams 83 9. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India 76 10. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) McLaren 53 11. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India 47 12. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 47 13. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso 22 14. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus 8 15. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso 8 16. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus 2 17. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia 2 18. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Sauber 0 19. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Caterham 0 20. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber 0 21. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia 0 22. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Caterham 0 Constructors Points 1. Mercedes 608 2. RedBull - Renault 363 3. Williams-Mercedes 238 4. Ferrari 196 5. McLaren 147 6. Force India - Mercedes 123 7. Toro Rosso - Renault 30 8. Lotus - Renault 10 9. Marussia - Ferrari 2 10. Sauber - Ferrari 0 11. Caterham - Renault 0