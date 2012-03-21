March 21 Formula One statistics for Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang (round two of the season): - Circuit: Sepang, 5.543 km. Race to be held over 56 laps, total distance 310.408 km. GMT start time: 0800. 2011 pole position: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull one minute 34.870 seconds. Race lap record: Juan Pablo Montoya (Colombia) Williams 1:34.223 (2004) - WINS Jenson Button's season-opening Australian Grand Prix win last weekend was the 13th of his career, bringing him level with David Coulthard and the late Italian champion Alberto Ascari in the all-time list. One more would bring the McLaren driver's tally level with that of past champions Jack Brabham of Australia, Britain's Graham Hill and Brazil's Emerson Fittipaldi. McLaren last won a season-opening race in 2008 with Lewis Hamilton, who went on to take the title that year. Ferrari have won 216 grands prix, McLaren 176, Williams 113 and Red Bull 27. Michael Schumacher holds the record for driver victories with 91. Fernando Alonso has the second highest tally among current drivers with 27 and is fifth equal in the all-time list. Vettel has 21, Kimi Raikkonen 18, Hamilton 17. Raikkonen's last win was in Belgium with Ferrari in 2009. Schumacher's last win was in China with Ferrari in 2006. - CHAMPIONSHIP Button's win in Melbourne ended Vettel's run as championship leader, dating back to Abu Dhabi in November 2010. Button, the 2009 champion, last led the standings after the Spanish Grand Prix in May 2010. - POLE Hamilton's pole in Melbourne was the 20th of his career. Vettel took 15 pole positions in 2011, the most anyone has achieved in a single season. Red Bull took 18 poles last year, a record for a team. Ferrari's last pole was with Alonso in Singapore in September 2010. Australia marked the first time since 2010 that a Red Bull driver had failed to qualify on the front row. It was also the first all-McLaren front row since the 2009 European Grand Prix in Valencia. - POINTS Caterham (formerly Team Lotus and Lotus Racing), Marussia (Previously Virgin Racing) and HRT have yet to score a point in two seasons of competing. - MALAYSIA Formula One has three Malaysian-backed teams - Petronas-sponsored Mercedes, Lotus and Caterham. There are no Malaysian F1 drivers at present, the first being Alex Yoong with Minardi in 2001 and 2002. Ferrari have won five of the 13 races held at Sepang. Six Malaysian Grand Prix have ended in one-two finishes. Schumacher has started on pole five times at Sepang and won three times (all with Ferrari). Five of the last 10 races at Sepang have been won from pole. Nobody has ever won from further back on the grid than seventh (Raikkonen started seventh for McLaren and won in 2003). Alonso (2005, 2007), Button (2009), Raikkonen (2003, 2008), Schumacher (2000, 2001, 2004) and Vettel (2010, 2011) have all won in Malaysia. The circuit has an abrasive surface and two long straights. The distance from pole position to the apex of turn one is 660 metres, the second longest of the season after Barcelona. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by...)