April 18 Formula One statistics for Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sakhir Circuit (round four of the 20 race season):

-

Lap distance: 5.412km. Total distance: 308.238km (57 laps)

Race lap record: One minute 30.252 seconds, Michael Schumacher (Germany), Ferrari 2004.

Race start time: 1200 GMT

2010 pole: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull 1:54.101

(NOTE: NO RACE IN 2011 DUE TO CIVIL UNREST)

-

WINS

Three different drivers have won the first three races. The last time that happened was in 2010 (Fernando Alonso/Jenson Button/Sebastian Vettel)

The last time a season opened with four different winners in four races was in 2003 (David Coulthard/Kimi Raikkonen/Giancarlo Fisichella/Michael Schumacher).

Nico Rosberg's win for Mercedes in China was the first of his Formula One career and first by a Mercedes works team since 1955 (Juan Manuel Fangio, Italian GP).

Rosberg's win came in his 111th race. Only four drivers have taken longer to win: Button (113), Jarno Trulli (117), Rubens Barrichello (124) and Mark Webber (131).

Ferrari have won 217 races, McLaren 176 races, Williams 113 and Red Bull 27.

Michael Schumacher holds the record for driver victories with 91. Alonso 28, Vettel 21, Raikkonen 18, Lewis Hamilton 17.

Raikkonen's last win was in Belgium with Ferrari in 2009. Schumacher's last win was in China with Ferrari in 2006.

-

POLE

Rosberg's pole in China was the first of his F1 career. Only three drivers have taken longer to get a pole: Thierry Boutsen (114), Trulli (116) and Webber (130).

Hamilton's pole in the previous race in Malaysia was the 21st of his career and second in succession.

McLaren can take their 150th pole in Bahrain.

Vettel took 15 pole positions in 2011, the most anyone has achieved in a single season. Red Bull took 18 poles last year, a record for a team. Neither have been on pole yet in 2012.

Ferrari's last pole was with Alonso in Singapore in September 2010.

All three races this year have seen front row sweeps - McLaren in Australia and Malaysia and Mercedes in China.

-

POINTS

Caterham (formerly Team Lotus and Lotus Racing), Marussia (Previously Virgin Racing) and HRT have yet to score a point in two seasons of competing.

-

BAHRAIN

Fernando Alonso has won the Bahrain Grand Prix more than any other driver. The double world champion triumphed with Renault in 2005 and 2006 and Ferrari in 2010.

His current Ferrari team mate Felipe Massa has won twice in Bahrain (2007, 2008). Michael Schumacher won the first, also for Ferrari, in 2004.

McLaren have never won in Bahrain but Jenson Button did with Brawn in 2009.

The driver on pole in Bahrain has won only three out of seven times. The race has never been won by anyone starting below the front two rows.

Six out of seven race winners have been from the team that ended up winning the constructors' title.

-

MILESTONE

Williams founder and team principal Frank Williams celebrated his 70th birthday on Monday.

Force India driver Paul Di Resta was 26 on Monday. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Dave Thompson)