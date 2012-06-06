June 6 Formula One statistics for Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix (round seven of the 20-race season):

Lap distance: 70 laps of 4.361km, total distance 305.270km

Race lap record: Rubens Barrichello (Brazil) one minute 13.622 seconds (Ferrari, 2004)

Race start time: 1400 local (1800 GMT)

2011 pole: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) 1:13.014 (Red Bull)

WINS

Six different drivers have won the first six races (Jenson Button/Fernando Alonso/Nico Rosberg/Sebastian Vettel/Pastor Maldonado/Mark Webber). This has never happened before in Formula One.

Australian Webber's win in Monaco was Red Bull's second of the season and made them the only team so far to have won more than one race this year.

Ferrari have won 217 races, McLaren 176 races, Williams 114 and Red Bull 29.

Michael Schumacher holds the record for driver victories with 91. Alonso has 28, Vettel 22, Kimi Raikkonen 18, Lewis Hamilton 17.

Raikkonen's last win was in Belgium with Ferrari in 2009. Schumacher's last win was in China with Ferrari in 2006.

POLE

McLaren can take their 150th pole in Canada. It would have come in Spain after Hamilton qualified fastest but he was stripped of pole for a fuel miscalculation.

Vettel took 15 pole positions in 2011, the most anyone has achieved in a single season. He has been on pole once this year. Red Bull took 18 poles last year, a record for a team.

Ferrari's last pole was with Alonso in Singapore in September 2010.

Three of the six races this year have seen one team start with both cars on the front row - McLaren in Australia and Malaysia and Mercedes in China.

POINTS

Caterham (formerly Team Lotus and Lotus Racing), Marussia (Previously Virgin Racing) and HRT have yet to score a point in more than two seasons of competing.

CANADA

This year's race is the 43rd Canadian Grand Prix and 33rd to be held in Montreal.

Michael Schumacher has won seven times in Canada, more than any other driver. The only country where he has won more times is France (eight wins).

Schumacher has been on the podium in Montreal 12 times in 17 starts there and been on pole six times.

In the past decade, only three races in Canada have been won from pole position (Alonso in 2006, Hamilton in 2007 and 2010).

McLaren's Hamilton has raced four times in Canada, been on pole three times and won twice. He took his first grand prix win at the circuit in 2007.

Ferrari have won 11 times at a circuit named after their late great Gilles Villeneuve, who died 30 years ago, but not since 2004.

Red Bull have never won in Montreal.

The circuit, with long, high-speed straights and slow corners, is hard on brakes and engines with 60 percent of the lap at full throttle. The notorious 'Wall of Champions' is so named for the big names who have crashed into it in past races.

MILESTONE

Last year's rain-hit race in Montreal was Formula One's longest ever, ending after four hours, four minutes and 39.537 seconds. (Compiled by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)