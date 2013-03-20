March 20 Formula One statistics for Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang circuit, near Kuala Lumpur's international airport.

Lap distance: 56 laps of 5.543 km, total distance 310.408km.

Start time: 0800 GMT (1600 local)

2012 pole: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 1:36.219

2012 winner: Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari

Race lap record: Juan Pablo Montoya (Colombia) Williams 1:34.223.

Tyre choice: Hard (orange markings) and medium (white).

WINS

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso (30 victories) has won the most races of active drivers. Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel has 26, Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton 21, Lotus's Kimi Raikkonen 20 and McLaren's Jenson Button 15.

Another win for Alonso would take him level with Britain's 1992 champion Nigel Mansell as fourth equal in the all-time list. One more for Vettel would put him level with triple champion Jackie Stewart.

Raikkonen's victory in the Melbourne season-opener lifted him level with double champion and compatriot Mika Hakkinen. One more would make him the most successful Finnish driver in terms of race wins.

Ferrari have won 219 races since the championship started in 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 34.

One more win for Red Bull would lift them level with Brabham and Renault in the all-time list.

POLE

Vettel has 37 poles to his credit, putting him third in the all-time list (Schumacher had 68 and Ayrton Senna 65). Hamilton has 26 and Alonso 22.

POINTS

Caterham and Marussia have yet to score a point after three seasons in Formula One.

None of the five rookies scored points on their debuts last weekend.

MALAYSIA

Alonso has the best record of current drivers in Malaysia, winning at Sepang in 2005, 2007 and 2012 with Renault, McLaren and Ferrari. He also took his first pole there in 2003.

Vettel (2010, 2011) and Raikkonen (2003, 2008) have won twice in Malaysia, while Button triumphed in 2009.

Ferrari have won six of the 14 races held at Sepang to date.

Half of all Malaysian Grands prix have been won by the driver starting on pole position. The lowest grid placing ending in victory was Alonso's eighth position last year. Raikkonen won from seventh place in 2003.

Button has made the most starts in Malaysia (13).

Marussia's Jules Bianchi is the only driver with no experience of Sepang. All the others have raced there in either the grand prix or in junior series.

Mercedes have a Malaysian title sponsor (Petronas) while Caterham are Malaysian owned.

MILESTONE

Double world champion Alonso will be making his 200th grand prix start. The 31-year-old Spaniard made his debut with Minardi in Australia in 2001. (Compiled by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)