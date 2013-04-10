April 10 Formula One statistics for Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai.

Lap distance: 5.451km, 56 laps. Total distance 305.066km

Start time: 0700 GMT (1500 local)

2012 pole: Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:35.121

2012 winner: Rosberg, Mercedes

Race lap record: Michael Schumacher (Germany) 1:32.238, Ferrari, 2004.

Tyre choice: medium (white), soft (yellow). This is the first time the soft has been used this year.

WINS

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso (30 victories) has won the most races of active drivers. Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel has 27, Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton 21, Lotus's Kimi Raikkonen 20 and McLaren's Jenson Button 15.

Another win for Alonso would take him level with Britain's 1992 champion Nigel Mansell as fourth equal in the all-time list. Vettel's win in Malaysia pulled him level with triple champion Jackie Stewart.

One more win for Raikkonen would make him the most successful Finnish driver in terms of race wins.

Ferrari have won 219 races since the championship started in 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 35.

Red Bull are now fifth equal and level with Brabham in the all-time lists.

POLE

Vettel has 38 poles to his credit, putting him third in the all-time list (Schumacher had 68 and Ayrton Senna 65). Hamilton has 26 and Alonso 22.

POINTS

Caterham and Marussia have yet to score a point after three seasons in Formula One.

None of the five rookies have scored points so far.

CHINA

Five of the nine Chinese Grands Prix to date have been won from pole.

No driver has ever won in China two years in a row. Hamilton is the only driver with two wins there (2008 and 2011).

Ferrari and McLaren have both won three times in Shanghai.

Red Bull celebrated their first win in Formula One in Shanghai in 2009, with Vettel triumphant. Mercedes won with Rosberg last season in what remains their only success as a works team since 1955 (having returned only in 2010).

Button, Alonso and Red Bull's Mark Webber are the only drivers to have finished every Chinese Grand Prix.

Only three times has the winner in China gone on to take the world title (Alonso 2005, Raikkonen 2007, Hamilton 2008). Button is the only driver to have won in China while reigning champion (2010).

Only once has a podium finisher started from outside the top 10 (Webber from 18th on the grid to third in 2011).

The slow turn 14 imposes the highest G-forces a driver will experience all season, with cars decelerating from top speed to 60kph in about three seconds.

MILESTONE

Sunday will be the 10th Chinese Grand Prix. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)