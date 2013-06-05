June 5 Formula One statistics for Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal:

-

Lap distance: 4.361km. Total distance 305.270km (70 laps)

Start time: 1800 GMT (1400 local)

2012 pole: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull One minute 13.784 seconds.

2012 winner: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren

Race lap record: Rubens Barrichello (Brazil) 2004, Ferrari 1:13.622

Tyre choice: Medium (white), Supersoft (red)

-

WINS

Four different teams have won in six races so far this year (Lotus, Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes).

Nico Rosberg's win in Monaco, with Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel finishing second, was the first German one-two in Formula One since the Schumacher brothers Michael and Ralf at the 2004 Japanese Grand Prix.

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso has 32 career wins, Vettel 28, Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton 21, Lotus's Kimi Raikkonen 20 and McLaren's Jenson Button 15.

Ferrari have won 221 races since the championship started in 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 36.

-

POLE

Mercedes have been on pole for the last four races. Germany's Nico Rosberg, winner in Monaco, is chasing his fourth pole in a row.

The last driver to take four successive poles was Vettel in 2011 (Hungary/Belgium/Italy/Singapore/Japan).

Vettel has 38 poles to his credit, putting him third in the all-time list (Michael Schumacher had 68 and Ayrton Senna 65). Hamilton has 27 and Alonso 22.

-

POINTS

Caterham and Marussia have yet to score a point after three seasons in Formula One.

None of the five 2013 rookies have scored points so far.

Kimi Raikkonen has now finished 23 successive races in the points for Lotus and this weekend can equal Schumacher's 2001/02/03 record of 24 with Ferrari, although scoring systems have changed.

Former champions Williams have yet to score a point this season and for seven races in a row - their worst start since 1975.

-

CANADA

Hamilton has won the Canadian Grand Prix every time he has finished (in 2007, 2010 and 2012).

Alonso (2006), Button (2011) and Raikkonen (2005) are the other previous winners on the grid. Red Bull have never won in Canada.

Ferrari last won in Montreal in 2004 with Michael Schumacher. McLaren have won the last three Canadian Grands Prix and four of the last five.

In total, McLaren have won 13 times in Canada to Ferrari's 11 and Williams' seven. Michael Schumacher won a record seven times in Montreal.

This year's race is the 44th Canadian Grand Prix and 34th in Montreal. The circuit is harder on brakes than anywhere else on the calendar.

Since 2000, the race has been won from pole only four times.

Four drivers have taken a debut win in Montreal: Belgium's Thierry Boutsen (1989), France's Jean Alesi (1995), Hamilton (2007) and Poland's Robert Kubica (2008).

-

MILESTONES

Rosberg's Monaco win made him the first driver this season to lead every lap of a race. It also ended a run of 16 races won only by world champions.

Vettel's second place in Monaco was the 50th podium finish of his career.

Sunday's race will be the 100th for the Force India team under that name. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)