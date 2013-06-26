June 26 Formula One statistics for Sunday's British Grand Prix at Silverstone (round eight of 19 races):

-

Lap distance: 5.891km. Total distance 306.198km (52 laps)

Start time: 1200 GMT

2012 pole: Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari

2012 winner: Mark Webber (Australia) Red Bull

Race lap record: One minute 34.661 seconds. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus, 2012.

Tyre choice: Hard (orange), Medium (white)

-

WINS

Four different teams have won in seven races so far this year (Lotus, Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes).

Red Bull's triple champion Sebastian Vettel is the only driver with three wins in 2013.

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso has 32 career wins, Vettel 29, Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton 21, Lotus's Kimi Raikkonen 20 and McLaren's Jenson Button 15.

Ferrari have won 221 races since the championship started in 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 37.

-

POLE

Mercedes have been on pole four times in seven races.

Vettel has 39 poles to his credit, putting him third in the all-time list (Michael Schumacher had 68 and Ayrton Senna 65). Hamilton has 27 and Alonso 22.

-

POINTS

Caterham and Marussia have yet to score a point after three seasons in Formula One.

None of the five 2013 rookies has scored points so far.

Kimi Raikkonen has now finished 24 successive races in the points for Lotus and can claim the outright record this weekend. He shares it currently with Michael Schumacher, although the scoring system has changed.

Former champions Williams have yet to score a point this season and for eight races in a row - the worst start in their history.

-

BRITAIN

Silverstone hosted the first race in the Formula One world championship in 1950. The circuit has hosted every British Grand Prix since 1986 and this year will be the 47th race there.

Red Bull have been on pole at Silverstone in three of the last four years (Webber 2011, Vettel 2010 and 2009) and won three of the last four.

Historically, pole has not been a significant advantage. Only four times in the last 18 races has the quickest driver in qualifying gone on to win. However, since 2000 every winner has started from fourth or better.

The race has never been won by anyone starting outside the top 10.

Twelve British drivers have won their home race since 1950. The last was Hamilton in 2008. The last Briton to win from pole at home was Damon Hill in 1994.

The last British one-two in Britain was in 1999 with David Coulthard and Eddie Irvine. In 1965, the top five were all British.

McLaren's Jenson Button, the most experienced driver on the starting grid, has never stood on the podium at his home race.

Ferrari have won 16 times in Britain, McLaren 14 and Williams 10.

Alonso and Webber are the most successful current drivers at Silverstone, with two wins each. Webber has been on the podium every year since 2009.

-

MILESTONES

Williams are marking their 600th grand prix this weekend.

Next week will be the 60th anniversary of Britain's first Formula One grand prix victory - Mike Hawthorn for Ferrari in France on July 5, 1953. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Goodson)