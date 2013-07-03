July 3 Statistics for Sunday's German Formula One Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring (NOTE: Last year's race was at Hockenheim):

-

Lap distance: 5.148km. Total distance: 308.623km (60 laps)

Start time: 1200 GMT (1400 local)

2012 pole (at Hockenheim): Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari

2012 winner: Alonso

Race lap record (Nuerburgring): Michael Schumacher (Germany) Ferrari one minute 29.468 seconds.

-

WINS

Four different teams have won the eight races so far this year (Lotus, Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes).

Red Bull's triple champion Sebastian Vettel is the only driver with three wins in 2013. Ferrari's Fernando Alonso and Mercedes's Nico Rosberg have won two races each.

Alonso has 32 career wins, Vettel 29, Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton 21, Lotus's Kimi Raikkonen 20 and McLaren's Jenson Button 15.

Ferrari have won 221 races since the championship started in 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 37.

Mercedes and Rosberg have won two of the last three races. Rosberg's win at Silverstone was the third of his career and first not from pole. The German has already won more races this season than his father Keke did when he won the title in 1982.

-

POLE

Mercedes have been on pole five times in eight races.

Vettel has 39 poles to his credit, putting him third in the all-time list (Michael Schumacher had 68 and Ayrton Senna 65). Hamilton has 28 and Alonso 22.

One more pole for Hamilton would lift him level with late Argentine five times champion Juan Manuel Fangio in the all-time lists.

Mercedes have locked out the front row in qualifying three times this year.

Alonso has not been on the front row in the last 18 races, with his last appearance being in Germany in 2012.

-

POINTS

Caterham and Marussia have yet to score a point after three seasons in Formula One.

None of the five 2013 rookies has scored points so far.

Kimi Raikkonen has now finished 25 successive races in the points for Lotus, an outright record. He shared the previous one of 24 with Michael Schumacher, although the scoring system has changed.

Raikkonen last failed to score in China in 2012. With Vettel retiring at Silverstone, the Finn is now the only driver to have scored points in every race this year.

Former champions Williams have yet to score a point this season and for nine races in a row - their worst ever start.

-

GERMANY

Michael Schumacher remains the last German driver to win in Germany, with Ferrari in 2006.

Germany has four current drivers - Vettel, Rosberg, Nico Hulkenberg and Adrian Sutil.

Vettel has never won in July or in Germany.

The last race at the Nuerburgring was in 2011, with Hamilton the winner.

-

MILESTONES

Williams will be starting their 600th grand prix (after celebrating the milestone at Silverstone last weekend).

Vettel is 26 on Wednesday.

Friday is the 60th anniversary of Britain's first Formula One grand prix victory - Mike Hawthorn for Ferrari in France on July 5, 1953.

Alonso's third place at Silverstone was the Spaniard's 150th in the points. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)