June 4 Statistics for Sunday's Canadian Formula One Grand Prix in Montreal, race seven of the championship:

Lap distance: 4.361km Total distance: 305.270km (70 laps)

Start time: 1800 GMT (1400 local)

2013 pole: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull one minute 25.425 seconds.

2013 winner: Vettel

Race lap record: Rubens Barrichello (Brazil) 1:13.622. Ferrari, 2004.

Tyres: supersoft (red), soft (yellow)

WINS

Mercedes have won all six races so far this season. McLaren, in 1988, were the last team to start a season with six wins. They went on to chalk up 11 in a row.

Red Bull's quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel has 39 career wins, Alonso 32, Lewis Hamilton 26, Raikkonen 20 and Jenson Button 15. Rosberg has five.

Ferrari have won 221 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 46.

Rosberg's Monaco win ended a run of four in a row for Hamilton. No driver has ever won four races in a row without taking the title the same year.

Red Bull have now gone six races without a victory for the first time since they became a winning team in China in 2009.

McLaren have not won for 25 races, a run that dates back to Brazil 2012.

Ferrari's last win was in Spain in May 2013.

POLE POSITION

Mercedes - with Hamilton (Australia/Malaysia/China/Spain) and Rosberg (Bahrain/Monaco) - have started every race on pole.

The last team to start the first seven races of a season on pole was Red Bull in 2011.

Vettel took nine poles last year, and now has 45 for his F1 career.

Hamilton now has 35 poles, more than any other British driver in the history of Formula One.

Ferrari's last pole position was in Germany with Fernando Alonso in 2012.

POINTS

Marussia scored their first Formula One points with Bianchi's ninth place in Monaco.

That leaves Caterham, who came into the sport in 2010, as the only team on the grid who have yet to score.

Ferrari have finished a record 73 successive races with at least one car in the points, a run that dates back to the 2010 German Grand Prix.

Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat is Formula One's youngest point scorer aged 19 years and 324 days.

CANADA

Hamilton has won the Canadian Grand Prix three times (in 2012, 2010 and 2007).

Alonso, Button, Raikkonen and Vettel are the other previous winners on the grid.

Ferrari last won in Montreal, a circuit named after their late great Gilles Villeneuve, in 2004 with Michael Schumacher.

McLaren have won four of the last six races in Canada. they have won 13 times in Canada to Ferrari's 11.

Since 2000, the race has been won from pole five times.

The rain-hit Canadian Grand Prix of 2011 was Formula One's longest, lasting four hours four minutes and 39.537 seconds. That same race also saw the safety car deployed six times, another record. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Neville Dalton)