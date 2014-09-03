Sept 3 Statistics for Sunday's Italian Formula One Grand Prix at Monza, race 13 of the 19-round championship:

- - - -

Lap distance: 5.793km. Total distance: 306.720km (53 laps)

2013 pole: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull 1:23.755 seconds.

2013 winner: Vettel

Race lap record: 1:21.046, Rubens Barrichello (Brazil) Ferrari, 2004.

Start time: 1200 GMT (1400 local)

Tyres: Hard (orange), Medium (white)

- -

WINS

Mercedes have won all but three races so far this season. The exceptions were Canada, Hungary and Belgium - all won by Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo.

Red Bull's quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel has 39 career wins, Fernando Alonso 32, Lewis Hamilton 27, Kimi Raikkonen 20 and Jenson Button 15. Championship leader Nico Rosberg has seven.

Hamilton is level with triple champion Jackie Stewart in the all-time list of winners. The only British driver to have won more is 1992 champion Nigel Mansell (31).

Ferrari have won 221 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 50. Mercedes have won 22 and one more would lift them level with now-defunct Tyrrell.

McLaren have not won for 31 races, a run that dates back to Brazil 2012 but is not their longest drought. Most recently, they went 48 races without a win between 1993 and 1997.

Ferrari's last victory was in Spain in May 2013 - the last time a team other than Mercedes or Red Bull won.

- -

POLE POSITION

Mercedes and Williams are the only teams to have started a race on pole position this year.

Rosberg (Bahrain/Monaco/Canada/Britain/Germany/Hungary/Belgium) has had seven poles this year to Hamilton's four(Australia/Malaysia/China/Spain). Brazilian Felipe Massa was on pole for Williams in Austria.

Vettel has 45 career poles. Hamilton has 35 - more than any other British driver in the history of Formula One.

Ferrari's last pole was in Germany with Alonso in 2012.

- -

POINTS

Caterham, who came into the sport in 2010, are the only team on the grid who have yet to score a point.

Ferrari have finished a record 79 successive races with at least one car in the points, a run that dates back to the 2010 German Grand Prix.

Alonso is the only driver to have scored points in every race this season.

Sauber have gone 12 races without scoring, their longest barren run since they entered the sport in 1993. They went nine in a row between October 1995 and May 1996, at a time when only the top six cars scored points.

- -

ITALY

The Italian and British Grands Prix are the only ones to have appeared on the calendar in every season since the championship started in 1950.

The Italian race has always been staged at Monza, with one exception - in 1980 it was held at Imola.

There are currently no Italian drivers in Formula One, although Ricciardo and Williams' Brazilian Felipe Massa hold Italian passports due to their ancestry. Marussia's French driver Jules Bianchi also has Italian roots.

Monza is the quickest track on the calendar, with top speeds of up to 340kph. On the approach to the first chicane, cars brake from 340 to 80kph in the space of 150 metres.

The circuit holds the record for Formula One's fastest lap, an average of 262.242 kph set by Colombian Juan Pablo Montoya before qualifying in 2004.

The race has been won from pole position only 21 times in total but nine times in the last 11 years.

In the last two decades, only German drivers have won at Monza and gone on to take the title that season: Michael Schumacher in 2000 and 2003 and Vettel in 2011 and 2013.

Schumacher won a record five times at Monza, all with Ferrari.

Ferrari have 18 wins at Monza, more than any other team.

Vettel took his first F1 win at Monza, with Toro Rosso in 2008. That made him the sport's youngest race winner at 21. Only Toro Rosso's Russian rookie Daniil Kvyat is young enough of the current drivers to beat that.

The only current drivers to have won at Monza are Vettel (2008, 2011, 2013), Hamilton (2012), and Alonso (2007, 2010). Vettel is the only one to have won for the same team twice.

- -

MILESTONE

Ricciardo's win at Spa was Red Bull's 50th in Formula One. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Goodson)