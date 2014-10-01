Oct 1 Statistics for Sunday's Japanese Formula One Grand Prix, race 15 of the 19-round championship:

- - - -

Lap distance: 5.807km. Total distance: 307.471km (53 laps)

2013 pole: Mark Webber (Australia) Red Bull, one minute 30.915 seconds.

2013 winner: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull

Race lap record: Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) McLaren 2005, 1:31.540

Start time: 0600 GMT (1500 local)

Tyres: Medium (white), hard (orange)

- -

WINS

Mercedes have won all but three races so far this season. The exceptions were Canada, Hungary and Belgium - all won by Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo.

Red Bull's quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel has 39 career wins, Fernando Alonso 32, Lewis Hamilton 29, Kimi Raikkonen 20, Jenson Button 15, Nico Rosberg seven.

Hamilton's win in Singapore was his seventh of the season. No driver has ever won eight in a season and not also taken the championship. Rosberg has won four so far.

One more win would make Hamilton only the seventh driver ever to chalk up 30 grand prix victories. The Briton needs two more to equal 1992 champion Nigel Mansell's tally of 31.

Ferrari have won 221 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 50. Mercedes have won 24.

McLaren have not won for 33 races, a run that dates back to Brazil 2012 but is not their longest drought. Most recently, they went 48 races without a win between 1993 and 1997.

Ferrari's last victory was in Spain in May 2013 - the last time a team other than Mercedes or Red Bull won.

- -

ONE TWO

Mercedes have had seven one-two finishes this season. The record of 10 in a season was set by McLaren in 1988.

If Mercedes finish one-two at Suzuka, they will win the constructors' title if Red Bull fail to score at least three points.

- -

POLE POSITION

Mercedes and Williams are the only teams to have started a race on pole position this year.

Rosberg (Bahrain/Monaco/Canada/Britain/Germany/Hungary/Belgium) has had seven poles this year to Hamilton's six (Australia/Malaysia/China/Spain/Italy/Singapore). Brazilian Felipe Massa was on pole for Williams in Austria.

Vettel has 45 career poles. Hamilton has 37.

Ferrari's last pole was in Germany with Alonso in 2012.

- -

POINTS

At this point in the season, only six drivers remain in mathematical contention for the title.

Caterham, who came into the sport in 2010, are the only team on the grid who have yet to score a point.

Ferrari have finished a record 81 successive races with at least one car in the points, a run that dates back to the 2010 German Grand Prix.

No driver has scored in every race this season. Ricciardo has gone 12 races in a row in the points.

Sauber have gone 14 races without scoring, their longest barren run since they entered the sport in 1993. They went nine in a row between October 1995 and May 1996, at a time when only the top six cars scored points.

- -

JAPAN

Suzuka is one of just four races on the calendar where Hamilton has yet to win. The Briton won at Fuji in 2007.

Ferrari have not won at Suzuka for a decade, with Schumacher's victory in 2004 their last.

Vettel has won four of the last five Japanese Grands Prix. He has also been on pole in four of five. He has never started lower than second.

Alonso, Button and Raikkonen have also won in Japan.

No Japanese driver has ever won his home grand prix. Caterham's Kamui Kobayashi, who finished third for Sauber at Suzuka in 2012, will be the only home driver this weekend.

More championships (13) have been decided in Japan than any other country.

In 25 races at Suzuka, the winner has come from the front row on 21 occasions and been on pole in 12. Raikkonen is the standout exception, winning from 17th on the grid in 2005.

There have been 29 Japanese Grands Prix since 1976.

MILESTONE

Max Verstappen will become the youngest driver to take part in a Formula One weekend when he takes the wheel of a Toro Rosso in Friday first practice, three days after his 17th birthday.

The previous youngest was Vettel at 19 and 53 days. (Compiled by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)