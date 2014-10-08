Oct 8 Statistics for Sunday's inaugural Russian Formula One Grand Prix, race 16 of the 19-round championship:

- - - -

Lap distance: 5.853km. Total distance: 309.732km (53 laps)

Start time: 1100 GMT (1500 local)

Tyres: Soft (yellow), Medium (white)

- -

WINS

Mercedes have won all but three races so far this season. The exceptions were Canada, Hungary and Belgium - all won by Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo.

Red Bull's quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel has 39 career wins, Fernando Alonso 32, Lewis Hamilton 30, Kimi Raikkonen 20, Jenson Button 15, Nico Rosberg seven.

Hamilton's win in Japan was his eighth of the season, making him only the seventh driver to chalk up 30 grand prix victories. No driver has ever won eight in a season and not also taken the championship. Rosberg has won four so far.

One more win would put Hamilton level with 1992 champion Nigel Mansell in the all-time list as the most successful British driver in terms of wins, with 31.

Ferrari have won 221 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 50. Mercedes have won 25.

McLaren have not won for 34 races, a run that dates back to Brazil 2012 but is not their longest drought. Most recently, they went 48 races without a win between 1993 and 1997.

Ferrari's last victory was in Spain in May 2013 - the last time a team other than Mercedes or Red Bull won.

- -

ONE TWO

Mercedes have had eight one-two finishes this season. The record of 10 in a season was set by McLaren in 1988.

- -

TITLE

Mercedes can win the constructors' title this weekend. They have a 190 point lead over Red Bull with 215 still available to be won but only 172 after Sochi.

- -

POLE POSITION

Mercedes and Williams are the only teams to have started a race on pole position this year.

Rosberg (Bahrain/Monaco/Canada/Britain/Germany/Hungary/Belgium/Japan) has had eight poles this year to Hamilton's six (Australia/Malaysia/China/Spain/Italy/Singapore). Brazilian Felipe Massa was on pole for Williams in Austria.

Vettel has 45 career poles. Hamilton has 37.

Ferrari's last pole was in Germany with Alonso in 2012.

- -

POINTS

After Suzuka, only three drivers remain in mathematical contention for the title - Hamilton, Rosberg and Ricciardo.

Vettel, the four times world champion, is now 127 points behind Hamilton with a maximum of 125 points to be won due to double points on offer in the final round in Abu Dhabi.

Caterham, who came into the sport in 2010, are the only team on the grid who have yet to score a point.

Ferrari's record run of 81 successive races with at least one car in the points, a streak dating back to 2010, came to an end in Suzuka when Alonso retired and Raikkonen finished 12th.

No driver has scored in every race this season, although Ricciardo has now gone 13 races in a row in the points.

Sauber have gone 15 races without scoring, their longest barren run since they entered the sport in 1993. They went nine in a row between October 1995 and May 1996, at a time when only the top six cars scored points.

- -

RUSSIA

Sochi is the only new circuit on the 2014 calendar.

The track is the first purpose-built Formula One facility in Russia and was conceived as part of the legacy of the 2014 Winter Olympics.

The 5.853km layout is designed by Hermann Tilke and runs clockwise around the Olympic Park venues, partly on public roads. There are 12 right and six left-hand corners.

"It is actually most like Singapore or the street track in Valencia we visited from 2008 to 2012 - a high-speed, street track with tight corners," says Renault's Remi Taffin.

Marussia are Russian-registered but Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat is the only Russian driver in Formula One at present. The 20-year-old is already the sport's youngest points scorer and will race for Red Bull next year.

- - - -

MILESTONE

Max Verstappen became the youngest driver to take part in a Formula One weekend when he drove in Friday practice in Japan, three days after his 17th birthday.

McLaren's Kevin Magnussen turned 22 at Suzuka on Sunday. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)