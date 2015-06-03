June 3 Formula One statistics for Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix:

- - - -

Lap distance: 4.361km. Total distance: 305.270km (70 laps)

Race lap record: Rubens Barrichello (Brazil) Ferrari one minute 13.622 seconds (2004)

2014 pole: Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes

2014 winner: Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull

Start time: 1800 GMT (1400 local)

Tyres: Soft (yellow), Supersoft (red)

- -

WINS

Four times champion Sebastian Vettel has 40 career wins, double world champions Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso 36 and 32 respectively, Kimi Raikkonen 20, Jenson Button 15 and Nico Rosberg 10.

One more win for Vettel would put him level with the late Brazilian triple world champion Ayrton Senna in third place in the all-time lists.

Ferrari have won 222 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 50. Mercedes have won 34.

McLaren have not won for 44 races, a run that dates back to Brazil 2012. They went 48 races without a win from 1993-97.

Rosberg is chasing his third win in a row this weekend.

- -

POLE POSITION

Mercedes have been on pole for the last 17 races. The record for successive poles is 24 (Williams 1992/93).

Hamilton has been on pole in five of the six races this season, Rosberg beating him in Spain. Hamilton has 43 career poles, Rosberg 16.

Rosberg took 11 poles last year, when Mercedes and Williams were the only teams to start on pole.

Ferrari's last pole was in Germany with Alonso in 2012.

- -

PODIUM

Only Mercedes and Ferrari drivers have appeared on the podium this season -- Hamilton, Rosberg, Vettel and Raikkonen.

Hamilton has been on the podium for 13 races in a row, the longest such run he has had. Only two drivers -- Schumacher (19) and Alonso (15) -- have done better.

Rosberg now has 32 career podiums, one more than the late Australian champion Jack Brabham. Hamilton has 76, four short of the late Brazilian Ayrton Senna.

Vettel has been on the podium five times in his first six races for Ferrari.

- -

POINTS

McLaren scored their first points of 2015 in Monaco, ending a run of five races without scoring -- their worst ever start to a season.

- -

CANADA

Hamilton has won the Canadian Grand Prix three times (in 2012, 2010 and 2007).

Hamilton v Rosberg head-to-head in Canada:

Hamilton Rosberg

Wins 3 0

Podiums 4 1

Poles 3 1

Front row starts 6 1

Starts 7 8

Alonso, Button, Raikkonen, Vettel and Ricciardo are the other previous winners still on the grid.

Ferrari last won in Montreal, a circuit named after their late great Gilles Villeneuve, in 2004 with Michael Schumacher. The German won a record seven times in Canada.

McLaren have won 13 times in Canada to Ferrari's 11.

Since 2000, the race has been won from pole five times.

The rain-hit Canadian Grand Prix of 2011 was Formula One's longest, lasting four hours four minutes and 39.537 seconds. That same race also saw the safety car deployed six times, another record.

The 1973 Canadian Grand Prix at Mosport marked the first time a safety car was deployed in Formula One.

- - - -

MILESTONE

Rosberg's Monaco GP win made him only the fourth driver to win that race three years in a row. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)