Oct 7 Formula One statistics for Sunday's Russian Grand Prix in Sochi:

- - - -

Lap distance: 5.848km. Total distance: 309.745km (53 laps)

Race lap record: One minute 40.896 seconds, Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams, 2014.

2014 pole: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:38.513

2014 winner: Hamilton

Start time: 1100 GMT (1400 local)

Tyres: Soft (yellow), Supersoft (red)

- -

TITLE

Mercedes can retain their constructors' title this weekend if they score three more points than Ferrari.

Mercedes have 506 points to Ferrari's 337 - a lead of 169 points. There are a maximum of 215 still to be won.

After Sunday, there will be only 172 still available.

- -

WINS

Mercedes have had eight one-twos this season and won 11 of the 14 races.

Double world champion Hamilton has won eight. No driver has ever failed to take the title after winning eight or more races in a season. Hamilton won 11 races last year.

Four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel has won three races for Ferrari this season. That is the same number that Michael Schumacher won in his first season at Ferrari in 1996.

Vettel has 42 career wins and is third on the all-time list, behind Schumacher (91) and Alain Prost (51). Hamilton is on 41 and Fernando Alonso 32. Kimi Raikkonen has won 20 races, Jenson Button 15 and Rosberg 11.

Hamilton's most recent victory in Japan equalled the career tally of the late Brazilian triple champion Ayrton Senna, his boyhood idol.

Ferrari have won 224 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 50. Mercedes have won 40.

McLaren have not won for 52 races, a run that dates back to Brazil 2012 and is the team's worst since they went 53 races without a win between the 1977 Japanese Grand Prix and 1981 British GP.

- -

POLE POSITION

Hamilton has been on pole in 11 of 14 races this season. The Briton has 49 career poles, Rosberg 17.

Vettel has 46 career poles.

Only two drivers in F1 history have had 50 poles or more: Michael Schumacher (68) and Senna (65).

- -

PODIUM

Nine drivers from five teams have been on the podium in 2015: Hamilton, Rosberg (Mercedes), Vettel, Raikkonen (Ferrari), Valtteri Bottas, Felipe Massa (Williams), Daniil Kvyat and Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) and Romain Grosjean (Lotus).

Hamilton, Rosberg and Vettel have shared the podium in seven races.

Rosberg has been second on six occasions this season.

- -

POINTS

Hamilton leads Rosberg by 48 points.

- -

RUSSIA

Hamilton was fastest in all three practice sessions, took pole and led every lap on his way to winning the race last year.

Bottas took the first fastest race lap of his F1 career in Sochi.

The track made its debut last year as the first purpose-built Formula One facility in Russia. It was conceived as part of the legacy of the 2014 Winter Olympics.

The layout is designed by Hermann Tilke and runs clockwise around the Olympic Park venues, partly on public roads. There are 12 right and six left-hand corners.

A high-speed street circuit with tight corners, it most closely resembles Singapore.

Red Bull's Daniil Kvyat is the only Russian driver in Formula One at present.

- -

MILESTONE

Toro Rosso's Max Verstappen turned 18 last week and passed his driving test on the same day. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)