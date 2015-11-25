Nov 25 Formula One statistics for Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix:

- - - -

Lap distance: 5.554km. Total distance: 305.355km (55 laps)

2014 pole position: Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes

2014 winner: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes

Race lap record: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull One minute 40.279 seconds, 2009.

Start time: 1300 GMT (1700 local)

Tyres: Supersoft (red), Soft (yellow)

- -

TITLES

Mercedes have retained both titles, with the constructors' crown secured in Russia and Lewis Hamilton taking his third championship in Texas last month.

Hamilton is the 10th driver with three or more titles.

- -

WINS

Mercedes have had 11 one-twos this season and won 15 of the 18 races so far.

No team has ever had 12 one-twos in a season.

Hamilton (10) is the first driver to win 10 or more races in successive seasons. He won 11 last year. Rosberg has won five, the same as last year, and is chasing his third victory in a row.

Four-times world champion Vettel has won three races for Ferrari this season. That is the same number that Schumacher won in his first season at Ferrari in 1996.

Hamilton has 43 career wins, putting him third in the all-time lists and pushing Vettel down to fourth with 42.

Schumacher holds the record of 91, with Alain Prost on 51.

Fernando Alonso has 32 wins, Kimi Raikkonen 20, Jenson Button 15 and Rosberg 13.

Ferrari have won 224 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 50. Mercedes have won 44.

McLaren have not won for 56 races, a run that dates back to Brazil 2012.

- -

POLE POSITION

Hamilton has been on pole 11 times this season, Rosberg six. The Briton has 49 career poles, Rosberg 21. Vettel has 46 career poles.

Only two drivers in F1 history have had 50 poles or more: Schumacher (68) and Senna (65).

Rosberg has been on pole for five races in a row, winning only the last two.

- -

PODIUM

Ten drivers from six teams have been on the podium in 2015: Hamilton, Rosberg (Mercedes), Vettel, Raikkonen (Ferrari), Valtteri Bottas, Felipe Massa (Williams), Daniil Kvyat and Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull), Romain Grosjean (Lotus) and Sergio Perez (Force India).

Hamilton, Rosberg and Vettel have shared the podium in nine races.

Rosberg has been second seven times this season.

Vettel has had 13 podium finishes so far this year, more than in his title-winning 2010 and 2013 seasons.

- -

ABU DHABI

The sport's first day-to-night race. Cars hit top speeds of 320kph with an average of around 195kph. There are nine right turns and 11 left on the anti-clockwise layout.

Only three drivers have won in Abu Dhabi: Vettel (2009, 2010 and 2013), Hamilton (2011, 2014) and Raikkonen (2012).

Just one of those wins came from pole position: Vettel's in 2010, when he became the youngest champion at 23.

Only once has the winner not started on the front row -- Raikkonen from fourth in 2012 with Lotus.

Vettel and Hamilton have both qualified on pole twice at Yas Marina, Hamilton in 2009 and 2012.

Hamilton won his second title in Abu Dhabi last year.

- -

MILESTONE

Force India will be starting their 150th race.

Dutch rookie Max Verstappen has scored in his last six races, the longest such streak in his Toro Rosso team's history. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)