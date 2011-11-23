Nov 23 Formula One statistics for Sunday's season-ending Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos (Sao Paulo):

----

TITLE

Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel, 24, has already won the 2011 title as Formula One's youngest double world champion. He is only the ninth driver to win back-to-back championships.

Red Bull have also won the constructors' title for the second year running.

----

WINS

Ferrari have won 216 races in Formula One, McLaren 175, Williams 113 and Red Bull 26. One more by Red Bull would equal Benetton's haul of 27.

Michael Schumacher holds the record for driver victories with 91. Ferrari's Fernando Alonso has the second-highest total among current drivers (27) and is level with Britain's Jackie Stewart in fifth place on the all-time list.

Vettel has 21, McLaren's Lewis Hamilton 17 and team mate Jenson Button 12. Williams' Rubens Barrichello and Ferrari's Felipe Massa have 11.

Vettel has won 11 of the 18 races this season and 14 of the last 22. The record for most wins in a single season belongs to Schumacher (13 with Ferrari in 2004).

----

POLE POSITION

Vettel can set a record at Interlagos for the most poles in a single season.

The German has been on pole in 14 of the 18 races so far, equalling Nigel Mansell's 1992 record with Williams.

Red Bull have been on pole in 17, with Australian Mark Webber taking the top slot in Spain, Britain and Germany. That is a Formula One record for a team in a single season.

Vettel has 29 career poles and is sixth on the all-time list. Schumacher boasts a record 68.

Ferrari's last pole was with Alonso in Singapore in September 2010.

----

PODIUM

Vettel's retirement in Abu Dhabi ended his run of seven successive podium finishes.

----

POINTS

Vettel had finished 19 races in the points until Abu Dhabi, a race that ended his hopes of beating Schumacher's record of 24 successive scoring finishes next season.

Team Lotus, Hispania and Virgin Racing have yet to score a point since their debuts in Bahrain last year.

----

BRAZIL

Brazil will have three drivers - Massa, Barrichello and Bruno Senna.

Massa has won his home race twice before, in 2006 and 2008.

Fernando Alonso, Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton all won their titles in Brazil.

The driver starting on pole at Interlagos has not won for the past two years. Only twice in the past 10 years has the driver on pole won, and both times it was Massa.

Barrichello has been on pole three times and never won.

- - - -

MILESTONE

Massa will be making his 100th grand prix start for Ferrari, as well as completing his 10th year in Formula One (one of those as a Ferrari test driver in 2003). (Compiled by Alan Baldwin, Editing by Clare Fallon; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)