July 24 Statistics for Sunday's Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at Budapest:

-

Lap distance: 4.381 km. Race distance 306.630 km (70 laps)

Start time: 1200 GMT (1400 local)

2012 pole: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren

2012 winner: Hamilton

Race lap record: Michael Schumacher (Germany) Ferrari One minute 19.071 seconds (2004).

Tyres: Medium (white) and soft (yellow).

-

WINS

Four different teams have won the nine races so far this year (Lotus, Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes).

Red Bull's triple champion Sebastian Vettel is the only driver with four wins in 2013. Ferrari's Fernando Alonso and Mercedes's Nico Rosberg have won two races each. Lotus's Kimi Raikkonen has won one.

Alonso has 32 career wins, Vettel 30, Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton 21, Raikkonen 20 and McLaren's Jenson Button 15.

Ferrari have won 221 races since the championship started in 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 38.

-

POLE

Mercedes have been on pole six times in nine races. Vettel has taken the other three.

Vettel has 39 poles to his credit, putting him third in the all-time list (Michael Schumacher had 68 and Ayrton Senna 65). Hamilton has 29 and Alonso 22.

Hamilton's pole in Germany this month was his second in a row and lifted him level with late Argentine five times champion Juan Manuel Fangio in the all-time lists.

Mercedes have locked out the front row in qualifying three times this year.

Alonso has not been on the front row in the last 19 races, with his last appearance being his pole in Germany in July 2012. He has not been on pole in a dry qualifying since 2010.

-

POINTS

Caterham and Marussia have yet to score a point after three seasons in Formula One.

None of the five 2013 rookies has scored points so far.

Kimi Raikkonen has now finished a record 26 successive races in the points for Lotus. although scoring systems have changed since Michael Schumacher set 24 in a row.

Raikkonen last failed to score in China in 2012. He is the only driver to have scored points in every race this year.

Former champions Williams have yet to score a point this season and for 10 races in a row - their worst ever start.

-

HUNGARY

Vettel has never won in Hungary.

This weekend's race is the 28th Hungarian Grand Prix. Only the Monaco and Monza circuits have hosted more consecutive grands prix.

McLaren have won six of the last eight races at the Hungaroring, which is the slowest permanent circuit on the current calendar.

Ferrari have won only five times in Hungary. They have been on pole seven times.

Despite the circuit having a reputation as difficult to overtake on, only two of the last eight races there have been won from pole - Hamilton on both occasions (2007 and 2012).

Last year's race had fewer overtaking moves (19) than the 2012 Monaco Grand Prix (23).

Hamilton has won three times in Hungary, Button twice. Michael Schumacher won a record four times.

Button (2006) and Alonso (2003) took their first wins in Hungary. Button's 2006 win was from 14th on the grid, still the lowest winning start position for this race.

Only one Hungarian has ever competed in the Formula One championship - Zsolt Baumgartner with Jordan and Minardi in 2003 and 2004. He scored a point in 2004.

There are two DRS zones to help overtaking.

-

MILESTONES

Alonso is 32 on July 29.

Hungary will be a 100th race for Force India's German driver Adrian Sutil.

The race marks the mid-point in the season as the 10th of 19 rounds. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)