Aug 21 Statistics for Sunday's Belgian Formula One Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps:

-

Lap distance: 7.004 km (4.352 miles). 44 laps. Total distance 308.052km (191.415 miles).

Start time: 1200 GMT

2012 pole: Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:47.573

2012 winner: Button

Race lap record: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull 1:47.263, 2009

Tyres: Hard (orange), medium (white)

-

WINS

Four different teams have won the nine races so far this year (Lotus, Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes).

Red Bull's triple champion Sebastian Vettel is the only driver with four wins in 2013. Ferrari's Fernando Alonso and Mercedes's Nico Rosberg have won two races each. Lotus's Kimi Raikkonen and Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton have each won one.

Alonso has 32 career wins, Vettel 30, Hamilton 22, Raikkonen 20 and McLaren's Jenson Button 15.

Ferrari have won 221 races since the championship started in 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 38.

-

POLE

Mercedes have been on pole seven times in 10 races. Vettel has taken the other three.

Vettel has 39 poles to his credit, putting him third in the all-time list (Michael Schumacher had 68 and Ayrton Senna 65). Hamilton has 30 and Alonso 22.

Hamilton's pole in Hungary last month was his third in a row and lifted him ahead of late Argentine five-times champion Juan Manuel Fangio in the all-time lists.

Mercedes have locked out the front row in qualifying three times this year.

Alonso has not been on the front row in the last 20 races, with his last appearance being his pole in Germany in July 2012. He has not been on pole in a dry qualifying since 2010.

-

POINTS

Caterham and Marussia have yet to score a point after three seasons in Formula One.

None of the five 2013 rookies has scored points so far.

Kimi Raikkonen has now finished a record 27 successive races in the points for Lotus, although scoring systems have changed since Michael Schumacher set 24 in a row in 2001-03.

Raikkonen last failed to score in China in 2012. He is the only driver to have scored points in every race this year and has also racked up 38 successive grand prix finishes - three short of Nick Heidfeld's record of 41.

Former champions Williams scored their first point of the season in Hungary, ending a run of 10 races in a row without scoring.

-

BELGIUM

Spa is the longest circuit on the calendar and one of the fastest, with an average speed of around 230 kph and cars on full throttle for about 70 percent of the time. Button and Vettel, last year's top two in the race, made only one pit stop.

The circuit has hosted 45 of the 57 Belgian Grands Prix to date.

Michael Schumacher won six times at Spa, the most by any driver. Raikkonen has won four times and been on the podium every time he has finished there.

There are no Belgian drivers at present. Only seven Belgians have scored points in Formula One. The last to do so was Thierry Boutsen in 1992.

Ferrari have won 16 times in Belgium to McLaren's 14. Both have won 12 times at Spa.

Apart from Vettel's win with Red Bull in 2011, Ferrari and McLaren have won every Belgian Grand Prix since 1999.

Five of the last 11 races at Spa have been won from pole.

Five of the current drivers have won the Belgian GP: Button (2012), Vettel (2011), Hamilton (2010), Raikkonen (2009, 2007, 2005, 2004) and Felipe Massa (2008).

-

MILESTONES

McLaren's first world championship grand prix win was in Belgium with Bruce McLaren in 1968. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)